Experts urge to learn from China for economic development

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Chairman Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair Tufail said on Wednesday that Pakistan should follow the footsteps of China in order to become economically stronger.

He was speaking at a seminar, organized by

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in collaboration with FPCCI here.

He highlighted the FPCCI’s role in country’s

economy. He said private sector by providing jobs could play a vital role for the strong economic position of the country. He said that Pakistan should also allow the third world countries to invest here. He said China should also be

asked to open more markets for Pakistan. He lauded the role of Pakistan Army and Rangers for eradicating the menace of terrorism from across the country.

Analyst Dr Aynul Hassan while talking on Asia’s

transition into the 21st century presented comparisons of Pakistan’s economy with rest of the of the Asian countries. He also discussed important role played by traditional economic theories in economic wellbeing of countries.

Social sector investment is a long term and continuous proposition, he said.

Economist Dr Salman Shah while talking on the importance of China Pakistan Economic Corridoer (CPEC) and making Pakistan a global powerhouse said that an economic

corridor generally connected regional economic centres in the most efficient and convenient manner. He said that software of CPEC was more important than

hardware. China is now the world’s largest economy and it can be a big source of investment capital, technology and knowhow for Pakistan economic progress, he said.

He said Pakistan should learn from China how to manage and maintain economy adding,

“the CPEC creates economic and trade connectivity within Pakistan.”