Experts terms decentralization a key to National Economic Growth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The system should be revamped with a decentralized and patterns based systems with a holistic approach for the national economic growth and prosperity of the country.
Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr.
Nadeem-ul-Haque said this while delivering a lecture on his recent
book ‘Looking Back: How Pakistan Became an Asian Tiger by 2050’, at
Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Tuesday.
The whole economic system in Pakistan has become stale, overly
centralized and hence inefficient of redressing the challenges.
Dr. Nadeem ul Haque on the occasion said that the academia in
Pakistan was lacking research whereas mainstream media in the
country was also ignoring the development issues.
The government must to support inclusive discussion on
national economic needs and hence, there could not be develop a
discourse that could have been fundamental in setting national goals
and targets.
Deputy Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy
Institute (SDPI)Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director,
Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) earlier elaborated
that at the occasion when the federal and provincial governments
were gearing up to make their budgets, such deliberations had
immense importance.
He said it was an opportunity for the governments to revisit
the current policies in the light of informed discussions on various
budgetary aspects including free and fair taxation system, pro-poor
public investments in infrastructure and social sectors as well as
sustainable social safety nets programme for our children, women,
elderly and marginalized groups.
He said that the structured dialogue between the private and
public sector could play crucial role in redressing issues related
to productivity and exports.
Besides, he said, the taxation regime should be made tax filer
friendly.
Former Ambassador Shafqat Kakakhel also expressed his views
that the vision presented by Dr. Haque should be made part of our
development models and some of his suggestions should have been
included in the Vision 2025 that has been presented by the present
government.
Experts terms decentralization a key to National Economic Growth
ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The system should be revamped with a decentralized and patterns based systems with a holistic approach for the national economic growth and prosperity of the country.