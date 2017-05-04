Experts demanded of the Pakistan International community to urge upon India to resolve Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Former Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi has demanded of the international community to urge upon India to help resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir dispute through dialogue with Pakistan.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that India has always adopted a rigid

attitude in this regard as it has already rejected the offers made by different countries including United States and Iran to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute.

He said that recently Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urged that India and Pakistan needed to build bridges strengthen dialogue between different stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Expert on World Affairs Dr. Farooq Hasnat said the Kashmiris girls and

women have also been protesting against illegal Indian Occupation on Kashmir added that India itself took this issue to UN Security Council and then turned back so the International community and the United Nations must intervene to resolve this core dispute in accordance with its resolutions