Expert Chinese doctors team arrives Pakistan to support efforts against COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, Apr 24 (APP):A team of Chinese doctors having expertise in treating infectious diseases headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen along with medical supplies and equipment arrived Pakistan on two special aircraft. The Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases would support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against COVID-19 situation for the coming two months, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza along with senior military officials welcomed the team on arrival.

The Chinese support reaffirms that being ‘Iron Brothers’ and ‘All-Weather’ friends, Pakistan and China have always helped each other in the time of need.