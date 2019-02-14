Expats laud PM Imran’s visionary roadmap for national development

DUBAI, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistanis living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting a clear and visionary roadmap of national development at the 7th World Government Summit (WGS) held here from February 10 to 12.

Meanwhile, world media chiefs of the Gulf News, Press Trust of India (PTI), news agencies of Bulgaria, Bernama and the Philippines talking to APP in Dubai admired the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan that inspired the world leaders and international entrepreneurs.

PTI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Venky Venkatesh said that Pakistani premier presented his vision to take the country on sustainable path of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was frank and candid in touching upon the real issues of the country, “I am impressed by his very good speech,” he added.

Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News Abdul Hamid Ahmad said the people had pinned high hopes with the visionary leadership, which would surely take Pakistan to the next level.

Director General of Bulgarian News Agency Maxim Minchev said the speech of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was very impressive and hoped that it would have touched the delegates, leaders and Chief Executives from different countries, institutions and global bodies who were in attendance at the summit.

The CEO Bernama News Agency Nurini Kassim said the speech of Pakistani premier was impressive as he presented a soft image of the country. She was of the view that he had rightly taken the investors and decision makers from across the world attending the World Government Summit into confidence about the Pakistan’s political and economic situation.

Director News and International Bureau of Philippines News Agency Virginia R. Arcilla-Agtay said he was impressed by Imran Khan for his vivid and candid speech.

According to Gulf News overseas Pakistanis, living and working in the UAE, reposed full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan. They believed the prime minister in just a six months period had changed the country’s image abroad by introducing ‘Naya Pakistan,’ which had made Pakistanis proud.

The prime minister during his speech at the summit, successfully introduced the world a new face of Pakistan which he had promised before coming into power.

Imran also invited investors to take advantage of business-friendly policies of the government by investing in various sectors of Pakistan saying, “This is the time to come to Pakistan, when it is just going upswing. Don’t miss the boat.”

According to the Gulf News, an expatriate Dr Syed Ateeque Naqvi, who is Medical Director, Symbiosis Medical Centre in Dubai, said that Prime Minister Imran’s speech in Dubai was very frank and inspirational. He touched on the real issues of Pakistan in a candid way, he added.

“It’s encouraging to have an honest leader with a vision. We are encouraged and will also explore opportunities back home. I wish Imran Khan and his government success.”

The prime minister’s speech has given a lot of confidence to overseas Pakistanis to invest in the homeland and, “I believe that there could not be a better time as we have now honest leadership in the country.”

Hassan Bukhari, a Dubai based businessman and philanthropist, said that Imran had rightly addressed all the issues at the summit in Dubai. “His speech has given a lot of confidence to overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan and I believe that there could not be a better time as we have now honest leadership in the country,” he added.

He said there were tremendous opportunities in Pakistan in all the sectors, especially in tourism where Pakistan had beautiful places which could be turned into beautiful resorts for the people to visit. People would have to be patient with him because it took time to reap results of reforms, he added.

Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, President of Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah, said that Prime Minister Imran during his address in the presence of world leaders, had helped change the image of Pakistan.

“People will have to be patient with him because it takes time to reap results of reforms,” he added.

Khalid believed that overseas Pakistanis should take lead and start investing in their country as it would give confidence to foreign investors. “We are ready to cope with the challenge of ‘painful reforms’ because we believe in our leader.

Irfan Afsar Awan, president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Dubai, said “We are ready to cope with the challenge of ‘painful reforms’ because we believe in our leader.”

Awan said Pakistani expatriates believed that their prime minister would do his best to curb corruption and attract investment, businesses and tourism. He said Pakistan would soon be self-sufficient without any foreign debts under his leadership because he was honest and sincere to his country.

Raja Asad Khalid, a Dubai based Pakistani journalist, believed that Imran’s speech had changed the mindset of people especially foreigners about the country. “Pakistan which was known for militancy, corruption and terrorism, is now known as a progressing modern state under Imran’s leadership,” he noted.

Khalid said that Imran had set Pakistan on the path to development. “His major challenges will be to root out corruption and alleviate poverty,” he added. Another big challenge, he said, would be to stop brain drain and create jobs for the youth.

Imran needs to take revolutionary steps to build dams in the country to overcome water and power crises, which were crippling the country

Naveed Younus, a Sharjah based businessman, said that he was proud to a see a Pakistani leader presenting his vision for the first time in front of world leaders at the summit.

Apart from introducing reforms, Imran should recover looted money from corrupt politicians and the bureaucracy, and give them exemplary punishment, he added.

“Imran needs to take revolutionary steps to build dams in the country to overcome water and power crisis, which is crippling the country,” he said.