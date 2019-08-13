Expansion,up-gradation of ML-1 track to help speed up train system: Railway Minister

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that expansion and reconstruction of ML-1 (Main Line-1) project of the Pakistan Railways would help speed up train system of the country.

The obsolete and outdated system of rail track networks as laid down by the British Raj in 1861, would be removed as soon as the summery being sent to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), Ministry of Planning and Development & Reforms, would approve for execution of the project, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

The bureaucracy was delaying the said project due to fear they felt from national accountability bureau, the minister said.