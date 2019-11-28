Exhibition titled ‘Lost in Spain’ attracts huge number of visitors at Islamabad art fest

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):An exhibition titled as “Lost in Spain’ by an idealist, a dreamer and a socio-political artist, Ammar Zaidi here at Islamabad Art Festival is attracting a large number of visitors.

The idea of ‘Lost in Spain” was conceptualized after he was approached by the Embassy of Spain, Islamabad, to explore via a road trip and capture the essence of the country and its people.

Talking to APP Ammar Zaidi said that he was very happy to see people are taking keen interest in my work. He said that he was planning to exhibit his work in Karachi and other cities.

Ammar Zaidi is a self-taught artist and a photographer. He had exhibited his work at The Guild Art Gallery, New York & Aicon Art Gallery, London.

In 2013, he moved to Dubai where he joined the corporate sector for a few years. Coming from a design/creative background and because of his passion for capturing everything of interest to him in his own style, he ventured into photography. Initially with Real Estate & Architectural Photography but later his main focus and subjects became social issues, landscapes, street and travel photography for which he travelled to Iraq, Iran, Dubai and Spain.

In 2018 he moved back to Pakistan and worked on Karachi-specific photos and has been selling his limited edition photography prints to private collectors.