ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Week-long exhibition “National Heritage of Pakistan” concludes here on Wednesday after providing the art lovers an insight into historical and cultural events through a variety of antiquities representing different eras of Buddhists, Sikhs, Mughal and Hindus

The week-long exhibition was arranged by Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM) from December 7 till December 13 at Islamabad Museum, Sir Syed Memorial, marking 70th Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations.

A number of art lovers especially students of different educational institutions from twin cities visited the exhibition to see around 500 displayed antiquities belonging to different periods of history of Pakistan including sculptures, pottery, coins, art objects, manuscript, weapons etc.

“Nations which keep their culture and traditions alive can only survive and live a dignified life. This exhibition is indeed a marvelous effort to pass on the rich cultural heritage to the younger generation”, said a visitor, Muneeb Akhtar.

“It is good that the officials of the department are present at the venue all the time to guide the visitors about significance of these antiquities”, he said while talking to APP.

Another visitor, Samia Muneer said archaeology was once a dormant subject and not given patronage at government level however now the present government was taking strong initiatives to preserve our cultural heritage.

She said educating the youngsters about our rich cultural heritage during the present era of modern technology is a need of the hour.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday in a ceremony.

On the concluding day of the exhibition, a six-member Chinese delegation led by Zhang Xiaolan visited the venue and showed keen interest in the antiquities displayed.