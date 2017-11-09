Exciting events on second day of special olympics

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):Several exciting competitions were witnessed

on the second day of 17th Punjab Special Olympic Games at Punjab Stadium here on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada was the chief guest on

the second day. Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jaan, Deputy Director Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary Punjab Special Olympic Association Aneesur Rehman also watched the exciting games. A large number of sports enthusiasts were also present to encourage the special athletes.

Addressing the special players, Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada appreciated the dedication and passion of special athletes. He encouraged the special male and female athletes during the second day’s proceedings. “We are proud of you and all of you have great future in

your respective games,” he added.

He further said: “No one will be termed as loser in the Punjab

Special Olympic Games competitions. Literally, you have won our hearts through your remarkable performances”.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jaan, on this occasion

admired the enthusiasm of special athletes. “The special athletes have shown wonderful games skills in their respective events,” he opined.

He said that Sports Board Punjab has always encouraged the talented players from across the province. “The special athletes should continue

to take part in healthy sports activities even after Punjab Special

Olympic Games,” he advised.

The athletics competitions were organized at Punjab Stadium,

badminton and basketball events at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall while LDA Sports Complex Johar Town hosted male and female swimming competitions.

In the female swimming contest, Shanza Munir emerged winner in 25m freestyle and 25m backstroke competitions at LDA Sports Complex Johar

Town. In the 3000m female athletics race Amber got first position.

Following are the 2nd day results of 17th Punjab Special Olympic

Games:

Athletics Male Div-1 3000m:

Wahaj, Arslan Akash

Athletics Male Div-2 3000m:

Abdul Mateen, Saad Arif, Ibtsam Khalid

Athletics Male Div-4 400m:

Zohaib Shahzad, Sameer Sarfraz, Aqib Ijaz, Afzal

Athletics Male Div-5 400m:

Sheraz, Zunair, Zain ul Abideen

400m boys:

Noman, Jamshed, Salman

Athletics Female 400m:

Mahnoor, Sawera, Maria

Girls’ badminton Div 1:

Amna Falak, Fajar Zaheer, Anila

Girls’ badminton Div 2:

Arbab, Mahnoor Butt, Afifa

Boys’ badminton Div 1:

Mohsin, Ehtasham, M Ramzan

Boys’ badminton Div 2:

Adil Kamran, M Shahroz, Hasan Raza

Boys’ basketball Div 1:

Rising Sun DHA, Rising Sun Mughalpura, Shadab Lahore

Boys’ basketball Div 2:

SETC, Rabwa, Hafizabad

Boys’ basketball:

Sialkot, Child Protection

Swimming

25m Freestyle Male:

Faizan, Kashif, Noman

25m Backstroke:

Noman, Faizan, Ameer Hamza

25m Breaststroke:

Faizan, Noman, Kashif.