Excited on playing PSL, my part in Pakistan’s cricket revival: AB de Villiers

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):They call him Mr 360 for his ability to hit the cricket ball anywhere he wants and aims. He can cover any length of the ground, any height to catch a ball. These qualities have made him a SUPER MAN.

The man is Abraham Benjamin de Villiers – famously known as AB.

Off the field, he is a very humble and down to earth man. He called it a day when he thought that his time was up and is now playing Twenty20 leagues around the world.