Exchanges important for peaceful Pak-India ties: HC Sohail Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP): High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood on Thursday said regular people-to-people exchanges were pivotal for realizing the aspirations for peaceful and cooperative ties.

Talking to a group of 71 Pakistani students visiting India, the High Commissioner said Pakistan was supporting the participation of scholars, academics, artists, sportsmen and members of civil society from India in relevant events in Pakistan, according to a message received here from New Delhi.

The High Commissioner also underlined that media could play a constructive role in reducing tensions, improving the environment, and enhancing space for diplomacy and dialogue.

“South Asia has huge potential and its people are endowed with a great enterprising spirit,” the High Commissioner said.

During interactive session, High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood dilated on various aspects of Pakistan-India relations.

He underlined the commitment of the leadership in Pakistan to have peaceful, cooperative and good-neighbourly relations with India on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.

The High Commissioner particularly underlined the role that the youth in India and Pakistan could play in demolishing stereo-types, removing misperceptions, and fostering better mutual understanding.

The Pakistani students are visiting India on the invitation of the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) and Creative Director and Film-maker Harsh Narayan.

Students from three reputable art institutions in Pakistan — National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore; Centre of Excellence in Art & Design, Jamshoro, Sindh; and Lok Virsa, Islamabad — were invited to India for participation in the 6th International Convention, organized by SPIC MACAY at IIT, Kharagpur in June.

During their stay in India, the group comprising students, teachers, and young professionals in diverse genres of the arts also visited Calcutta, Agra and New Delhi.