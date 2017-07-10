Exchange of youth delegations to be regular feature of Pak-China friendship: Pak Envoy

BEIJING, July 10 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid said on Monday that Pakistan and China would enhance exchange of youth delegations under the cultural and education corridors to further strengthen time-tested friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan and China have multi-faceted relations. We are not only

cooperating under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but also enhancing friendship between our younger generations under cultural and education corridors,” he said while addressing a group of Chinese students who visited the Embassy of Pakistan here.

Ex-Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Lu Shu Lin, Director General

International Department of China Communist Youth League Wang Shu, Principal, Teachers and Students of Pakistan Embassy College were present.

Ambassador Khalid said the interaction between the youths of Pakistan

and China was extremely important as these young leaders would carry the present bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries in future.

He hoped that the exchange of youth delegations would be a regular

feature of Pak-China friendship.

He informed the visiting students that Pakistan Embassy School

was the first international school established in China in 1969. Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhu En Lai had proposed to the Pakistan government of setting up such a school in China.

At present, more than 450 students, a combination of Pakistani and

international students were studying in the school.

Shedding light on the history of Pak-China friendship, he said both the

countries had been enjoying deep rooted, strong and closed friendship for the last 70 years.

He appreciated the role of ex-Ambassador Lu Shu Lin who served for a

long time in Pakistan and played an important role in building and strengthening deep-rooted Pak-China relations.

We also find same commitment and resolve among the present leadership of both the countries to take the Pak-China friendship to the new heights,” he added.

Ambassador Khalid commended the efforts of China Communist Youth League for organizing this trip of Chinese students to Pakistan Embassy and taking a lead.

Speaking on the occasion, ex-Ambassador Lu Shu Lin said that being the future of two countries, the younger generations could play a role of bridge between China and Pakistan.

He expressed the confidence that friendship between China and

Pakistan would become stronger with the passage of time and endured to the next generations.

Director General, International Department of China Communist

Youth League, Want Shu said joint-singing of national anthems of two countries by the students of two countries was manifestation of bonds and friendship which was higher than mountains, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey.

He hoped that youths would make more contributions to enhance

friendship, adding, the frequent visits between youth delegations could play a vital role to further promote China-Pakistan friendship.

He said a youth delegation from China recently visited Pakistan

and they were warmly welcomed and looked after during their stay in Islamabad.

The Chinese and Pakistani students delivered speeches and

highlighted the historical and friendly relations between the two countries.

The separate cultural performances by the visiting Chinese

students and Pakistani students enthralled the audience.

Paintings by Pakistani and Chinese students and souvenirs were

also exchanged on the occasion.