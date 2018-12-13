Excess body weight responsible for nearly 4% of cancers worldwide: Report

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (APP):Excess body weight was responsible for 3.9% of cancer globally, or 544,300 cases, in 2012, according to a new report.

The report, appearing in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, a journal of the American Cancer Society, also highlights a relationship between obesity and the risk of 13 cancers, including postmenopausal breast cancer and liver cancer, and a probable relationship with three others, including prostate cancer.