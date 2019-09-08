Ex-VP Biden holds modest lead in race for 2020 Democratic presidential nomination: Poll

NEW YORK, Sep 08 (APP):Former US Vice President Joe Biden remains the 2020 favourite among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents for the party’s presidential nomination, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll release Sunday.

The poll shows Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren gaining ground in her presidential bid and Senators Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris losing support.

The survey found that 27 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents favour Biden as the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders came in second, with 19 percent of respondents saying they favour the Vermont senator. The percentage represents a decrease of 4 points from July.

The new survey also found Warren gaining substantial ground. Seventeen percent said they’d support Warren as the Democratic presidential nominee, a 6-point increase in two months.

Meanwhile, Harris earned support from 7 percent of respondents in the latest poll, representing a 4-percent drop from July.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s support has remained steady at 4 percent in the poll and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke and businessman Andrew Yang earned support from 3 percent of respondents.