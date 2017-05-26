Ex-US speaker calls Trump’s presidency so far mostly ‘a complete disaster’

NEW YORK, May 26 (APP): The former House of

Representatives Speaker, John Boehner, has said Donald

Trump’s presidency so far has been ‘a complete disaster’ and

that the billionaire businessman is still learning the job, according

to the energy publication ‘Rigzone’.

“Everything else he’s done [in office] has been

a complete disaster,” Boehner, a Republican, said

during a question-and-answer session at an energy conference

in Houston, Texas, on Thursday. “He’s still learning how

to be president.”

The former speaker, whose remarks were initially reported

by the energy-sector Rigzone, said he and Trump had been friends for

15 years and that the two had played golf together multiple

times. Still, Boehner said he ‘never envisioned him’

becoming president.

Pressed further about Trump’s still-nascent

administration, Boehner praised the president for his

handling of international affairs and foreign policy,

especially his aggressive stance toward the ISIL/Da’esh

terrorist group.

But Boehner said he did not know anything about efforts by

the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election. But

he said Democrats are only hurting themselves by talking

about impeachment of the president.

“Talk of impeachment is the best way to rile up Trump

supporters,” he said. “Remember, impeachment is not a legal

process; it’s a political process.”