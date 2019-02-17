Ex-US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s sister, who visited Pakistan in 1962, dies

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (APP):Lee Radziwill, a former princess and an international socialite who visited Pakistan in 1962 with her younger sister — then US First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy — has died at her home in New York City, aged 85.

Her daughter, Anna Christina Radziwill, confirmed the death on Saturday, citing natural causes.

Mrs Radziwill, the wife of a Polish emigre nobleman, Prince Stanislas Radziwill, was a fashion icon who for years was on lists of the world’s best-dressed women.

She accompanied Jacqueline, the wife of then President John Kennedy, on her trip to Pakistan in March 1962 at the invitation of former President Muhammad Ayub Khan. (Mrs Kennedy died in 1994.)

During their stay in Karachi, the two sisters enjoyed a ride on a camel on the lawns of the Governor’s House.

The camel belonged to Bashir Ahmad, whom the former US Vice President Lyndon Johnson — later President Johnson — spotted among welcoming people in Karachi in 1961 and invited him to visit the United States. Bashir did go to the US where he a paid courtesy call on Johnson at the White House.

The photograph of Mrs. Radziwill and Mrs. Kennedy on the camel was flashed around the world and published in many papers.