Ex-state minister for commerce among 7 vying for NA-107 seat

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP)::Former state minister for commerce Haji Mohammad Akram Ansari,among seven candidates who are in the run for National Assembly seat NA-107 (Faisalabad-7), old NA-85.

According to Election Commission’s spokesman, there are total of 433,402 registered voters including 238,491 males and 194,911 females in this constituency.

As many as 363 polling stations have been established including 177 for males, 160 for females and 26 combined stations, while 1,044 polling booths including 570 for males and 474 for females have also been set up.

He said that 363 presiding officers, 2,088 assistant presiding officers and 1,044 polling officers will perform their duties on the election day.

He said that 60 polling stations of the constituency have been declared sensitive where CCTV cameras would be installed for security arrangements.

Seven candidates including a woman are in the run for the seat. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded Haji Mohammad Akram Ansari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) awarded ticket to former MPA Khurram Shahzad.

Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) fielded Sardar Mohammad, while Mohammad Zeeshan of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP), Mohammad Hanif of Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Pakistan, Mohammad Asif of Amun Taraqqi Party and a woman candidate Rabia Mukhtar of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek are also contesting election.

Provincial constituencies PP-110 and PP-111 fall under this National Assembly constituency.

In PP-110, 13 candidates are contesting elections, but according to a survey, actual contest is between PML-N candidate Malik Mohammad Nawaz and PTI’s candidate Khial Ahmad.

For PP-111, 18 candidates are contesting elections. According to a survey, main contest is between PML-N candidate Israr Ahmad Khan and PTI candidate Shakeel Shahid but independent candidates Khawaja Islam and Najam Hussain can upset the results as they enjoy strong support of their groups and are leading very impressive campaign in the constituency.

The constituency NA-107 mainly comprises of city areas and Ansari clan dominates in it.

In 2013 elections, PML-N candidate Haji Mohammad Akram Ansari won the old NA-85 seat with 124,591 votes beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Brigadier (Retired) Mumtaz Iqbal Kahlon who got 55,215 votes.

PML-N candidate Haji Mohammad Akram Ansari had been elected MNA from old NA-85 constituency. Moreover, he has the advantage of heavy support of dominant Ansari clan.

According to the survey, besides these factors a close contest is expected between PML-N and PTI candidates.