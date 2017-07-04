Ex-French judge to lead UN Syria war crimes probe

UNITED NATIONS, July 4 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

has appointed a French legal expert and former judge to head the UN investigative body that will help document and prosecute the most serious violations of international law in Syria, including possible war crimes

and crimes against humanity.

The appointment of Catherine Marchi-Uhel, who has been serving as the

ombudsperson for the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions

against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)/Da’esh and

al-Qaeda, was announced by US Spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Monday.

The panel, formally known as the International, Impartial and

Independent Mechanism to Assist in the Investigation and Prosecution of Those Responsible for the Most Serious Crimes under International Law Committed in Syrian Arab Republic since March 2011, was established by

the UN General Assembly in December last year.

Ms. Marchi-Uhel was previously a judge in France and an international

judge with the UN mission in Kosovo and at the Cambodia court prosecuting leaders of the Khmer Rouge. She also served as senior legal officer at

the International Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and worked in legal positions at the French foreign ministry.

Since 2015, she had been serving as the Ombudsperson for the Security

Council Committee pursuant to resolutions 1267 (1999), 1989 (2011) and

2253 (2015) concerning ISIL/Da’esh, Al-Qaeda, and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities.