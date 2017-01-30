Ex-cricketers want Azhar removed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Former Pakistani cricketers have come

out hard on Azhar Ali demanding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to

hand over the ODI reins to Twenty20 Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Former captain Wasim Akram said that having two, three

captains don’t suit our cricketing culture. “Sarfraz should be the

captain now. There is no other option available”, he said while

talking to a private news channel.

However, fast bowling legend was quick to add that changing

the captain will not bring marked improvement overnight in the

performance of the team. “Players are announced in the team without

conducting fitness tests and then are sent on tours,” he said.

Responding to question regarding the replacement of Test

Skipper Misbah ul Haq, Wasim said he had no answer for that at the

moment.

Former opening batsman Ramiz Raja also backed Sarfraz as the

best choice for captaining the ODI side. He said he sees no talent

in the team besides Yasir Shah, Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan and Babar

Azam and therefore these players should be prompted.

Speaking about Misbah, he said according to him a captain’s

era is of five years and the team has done really well under his

captaincy. But now we have to think about the future and we must see

how much Sarfraz is fit for the test captaincy and how much he can

handle.

Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Sarfraz is a performer and

fighter and he should be given the responsibility. “Whoever made

Azhar Ali the ODI captain should be held accountable,” he said.

He said Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel and Babar are the players who

should be kept in all three formats of the game.

Former pacer Shoaib Akthar said Sarfraz is the best choice for

all three formats. He also advised Sarfraz to work more on test

cricket. “PCB should also invest in Babar Azam,” he said.

Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed said it is time for a change

now. “Misbah is 42 and now it is time to give the responsibility to

Sarfraz,” he said.

“Younis Khan’s replacement should also be done in sometime and

Shoaib Malik should be removed from ODIs,” he said.

Former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that the constitution of

PCB was not right as it did not give the right of finding a captain

to the chairman.

“A change in PCB’s constitution should be made and the

selection committee should have been given the right to pick the

captain,” he said.