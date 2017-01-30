Ex-cricketers want Azhar removed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Former Pakistani cricketers have come
out hard on Azhar Ali demanding the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to
hand over the ODI reins to Twenty20 Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.
Former captain Wasim Akram said that having two, three
captains don’t suit our cricketing culture. “Sarfraz should be the
captain now. There is no other option available”, he said while
talking to a private news channel.
However, fast bowling legend was quick to add that changing
the captain will not bring marked improvement overnight in the
performance of the team. “Players are announced in the team without
conducting fitness tests and then are sent on tours,” he said.
Responding to question regarding the replacement of Test
Skipper Misbah ul Haq, Wasim said he had no answer for that at the
moment.
Former opening batsman Ramiz Raja also backed Sarfraz as the
best choice for captaining the ODI side. He said he sees no talent
in the team besides Yasir Shah, Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan and Babar
Azam and therefore these players should be prompted.
Speaking about Misbah, he said according to him a captain’s
era is of five years and the team has done really well under his
captaincy. But now we have to think about the future and we must see
how much Sarfraz is fit for the test captaincy and how much he can
handle.
Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Sarfraz is a performer and
fighter and he should be given the responsibility. “Whoever made
Azhar Ali the ODI captain should be held accountable,” he said.
He said Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel and Babar are the players who
should be kept in all three formats of the game.
Former pacer Shoaib Akthar said Sarfraz is the best choice for
all three formats. He also advised Sarfraz to work more on test
cricket. “PCB should also invest in Babar Azam,” he said.
Former fast bowler Aaqib Javed said it is time for a change
now. “Misbah is 42 and now it is time to give the responsibility to
Sarfraz,” he said.
“Younis Khan’s replacement should also be done in sometime and
Shoaib Malik should be removed from ODIs,” he said.
Former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that the constitution of
PCB was not right as it did not give the right of finding a captain
to the chairman.
“A change in PCB’s constitution should be made and the
selection committee should have been given the right to pick the
captain,” he said.
