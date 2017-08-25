Even single polio case be taken seriously till complete eradication: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Friday said that even a single case of polio in the

country should be taken seriously and no effort should be

spared to ensure complete eradication of the disease from the

entire country.

While chairing a meeting of National Task Force on Polio

Eradication, the prime minister reiterated firm commitment of

the Government to rid the country from the polio

The prime minister said, “High mobility rates and

existence of polio reservoirs across the border are among the

major challenges facing complete elimination of polio, but we

are fully determined to overcome them.”

While briefing the meeting about the progress on the

efforts for polio eradication, Prime Minister’s Focal Person

on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq said that 206 cases

were reported in the country during 2014, but due to the

consistent efforts of the present government and support from

international partners, provincial governments, armed forces

and law enforcement agencies, polio incidents had been

significantly reduced.

However, in 2017, only three cases had been reported so

far, she added.

She said that 38 million children were vaccinated during

previous campaign and the Independent Monitoring Board had

termed Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Program as one of the best

efforts in the world.

The meeting was informed that no polio case had been

reported from FATA since July 2016. Similarly, Karachi and

interior Sindh have also remained polio free since February

2016 and November 2016 respectively.

Minister for National Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar

informed that an emergency program was initiated in 2013 and

that potential areas including Karachi, Quetta and rural

Balochistan were being especially focused on to ensure that

the virus was effectively checked and eliminated.

The prime minister appreciated the role played by

provincial governments, FATA administration and governments of

AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan in implementation of the National

Polio Eradication program.

Prime Minister Abbasi further stressed that routine

immunization for polio should be further strengthened and

assured full cooperation from the federal government.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Chief

Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, PM AJK, CM Gilgit

Baltistan and representatives of Punjab and Balochistan also

briefed the meeting and expressed their full commitment to the

program.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Technical Advisory

Group Dr. Jean Marc Olive, Country Representative UNICEF

Angela Kearny, Team Leader UNICEF Dr. John Agbor and other

representatives of international organizations.