European Union Observers calls on DC

FAISALABAD, July 24 (APP)::A team of the European Union (EU) Observers visiting here to observe election process in the district called on Deputy Commissioner

Syed Ahmed Fawad at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation comprises Eva-Kristin Urestad Pedersen and Michal Nobis.

The DC welcomed the observers and briefed them about details of administrative support for holding free, fair and transparent election peacefully in the district.

He said the district consisted of 10 National Assembly and 21 Provincial Assembly seats, however, election on NA-103 and PP-103 had been postponed as a candidate had

committed suicide in the constituency.

He said that more than 3,100 CCTV cameras had been

installed at 645 polling station declared sensitive in the

district for the digital monitoring of the security and

administrative measures.

The DC said a district election control room had been

set up at the DC’s Office which was working round-the-clock.

He informed that the election code of conduct had been got

strictly implemented in the district during the election

campaign and legal action had been taken against the violators.

He said that 25 candidates had been imposed fine Rs710,000

on violation of code of conduct while 139 persons were

issued warnings and 71,684 oversize banners/flexes were

removed.

He assured the European Union Observers of providing them

all out facilities in connection with observation of election

process in the district.

The observers expressed their satisfaction over the administrative support by the district administration for general election and said that they would observe the election process according to the mandate of election observation mission.

Later, the observers also visited the district election

control room at DC office and examine the procedure of election

arrangements monitoring.