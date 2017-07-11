European Parliament must focus on Kashmir Issue for its just solution: Masood

MIRPUR (AJK), July 11 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President

Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday called for focus by the international

community on the Kashmir dispute for a just and lasting solution of the issue.

He urged the European Parliament, which was the first international

sovereign parliament, to call for an end to the horrendous human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir,

Sardar Masood was talking to members of Foreign Relations Committee

of European Parliament in Brussels, a message received here said.

“Instead of showing cautious neutrality, the European Parliament and

other world parliaments should speak up for the rights of Kashmiri

people,” he said.

The AJK president said it could be done by passing a resolution on

the situation in Kashmir, holding debates on the floor, and facilitating a peace process.

The European countries, he said, had led the international

community in evolving and making universal human rights standards, conventions and treaties. “The international human rights law today

is being violated with impunity in Kashmir,” he said, adding the

European Parliament should play its role to prevent that outrage.

The European Parliament, he said, should urge the United Nations to

use its good offices to stop the ongoing human rights crisis and carnage

in Kashmir. “Most importantly, the UN Security Council should be asked

to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir,” he emphasized.

“Kashmiris abhor violence in all forms; they are peaceful people,

who want freedom. The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan are

striving for a peaceful, negotiated resolution of the dispute,” the President said.