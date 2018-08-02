EU to continue to support people of Pakistan for peaceful regional environment

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP):Jean-Francois Cautain, Ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan said the European Union will continue to support the people of Pakistan to make their country more prosperous in a peaceful regional environment.

The Ambassador said this in a meeting with Senator A. Rehman Malik, former Federal Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior at his residence here Thursday, said a press release.

He also thanked Senator A. Rehman Malik for the hospitality, best wishes and present .

In their meeting, both discussed ongoing international situation and the Pak- EU bilateral relations and the mutual cooperation.

Senator A. Rehman Malik thanked European Union for always being helpful and supporting the people of Pakistan in difficult moments. He informed the Ambassador that Pakistan had suffered heavy losses in fighting the war on terror in terms of loss of lives and great devastation to its basic infrastructure and economy. Pakistan has given unprecedented sacrifices of its troops and civilians against the war on terror by assisting US and NATO Forces in Afghanistan, he said.

Rehman Malik said that currently, Pakistan is going through economic difficulties and is faced up with financial problems so the people expect European Union to come forward to help Pakistan in taking them out of present economic crunch. The present economic situation is erupted because of our support in war on terrorism, he added.

Rehman Malik appreciated Jean-Francois Cautain’s personal efforts and interest to improve bilateral ties between Pakistan and European Union and to help the people of Pakistan in difficult moments. He desired that both Pakistan and European Union should improve people-to-people contacts through engagement and investments in multiple sectors including health and education.

The Ambassador thanked Senator Rehman Malik and said that he congratulates the people of Pakistan for their dedication to democracy has shown by the recent elections.