EU stresses de-escalation of Pakistan-India situation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to discuss the current tensions between Pakistan and India following the Pulwama incident.

The High Representative stressed the urgency to de-escalate the situation and confirmed that the European Union was also in contact with Indian counterparts, said a EU statement issued here.