EU launches ‘Subai-Pakistan’ project to strengthen Provincial Assemblies

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): A high-level launch of the 3-year

EU-funded Subai-Pakistan Project was hosted by the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Jean-Fran’is Cautain, in the Pakistan

Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) here Wednesday.

The event was attended by the Speakers of the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as the Speakers of the Legislative Assemblies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman Senate

were also in attendance as well as senior Pakistani officials,

Ambassadors of the EU Member States, EU delegates and senior

representatives from the donor community and civil society.

The Subai-Pakistan Project will focus on providing wide-ranging support services to the Provincial and Legislative Assemblies.

These will serve to strengthen the institutions, provide support for elected representatives and selected committees, secretariats, as well as help improve the transparency and accessibility of the Provincial Assemblies.

Jean-Fran’is Cautain referred to the project as a cornerstone of the EU’s support towards strengthening democratic institutions and promoting human rights in Pakistan and noted that both the EU and Pakistan were committed to consolidating the EU’s support to the

democratisation process that started in Pakistan following the elections of May 2013.

He added that the EU and Pakistan have a shared understanding and commitment to strengthening the institutional and organisational capacities of Pakistan’s Parliament to improve performance in

law making, oversight and representation.

The EU Ambassador and the Speakers of the Provincial Assemblies all signed a pledge that “The EU and Provincial Assemblies are working together to strengthen democracy in Pakistan”.

This was done to symbolize the excellent relationship and shared values between the EU and Pakistan.

Throughout the session, all voiced their appreciation of the EU’s support to democratic governance in Pakistan, and particularly its support to the Provincial Assemblies following the devolution of powers to the Assemblies as a result of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Speaker from Balochistan Rahila Durrani said “Strengthening the Democratic Process in Balochistan, the SUBAI Project of the European Union together with the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, will bring positive changes through the capacity building of both the members

and secretariat staff”.

Speaker from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asad Qaiser said “We welcome the Subai Project and are thankful to the EU Ambassador for extending the support to the Provincial Assemblies of Pakistan”.

The Team Leader of the 3-year EU funded programme Ms Donna Bugby-Smith assured the audience that the Project would work in close collaboration with the Assemblies and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) to ensure that relevant, timely and high-quality support was delivered.