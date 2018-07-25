EU EOM condems Quetta attack

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP):The Chief Observer of European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Pakistan Michael Gahler Wednesday condemned the attack near a polling station in Quetta, which reportedly killed at least 31 people.

In a statement issued here, he said, “This is deplorable and cowardly attack on a day when voters across Pakistan should be casting their ballots in a peaceful environment, without fear or hindrance”.

Chief observer said at violence must not undermine the election and the democratic process in the country.

He expressed grief and showed sympathy with the victims families and people of the Pakistan.