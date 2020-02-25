EU envoy, delegation calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Feb 25 (APP):A European Union (EU) delegation led by Ambassador of EU Androulla Kaminara, Tuesday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest , regional security including Afghan Reconciliation Process, situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ& K) were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Ambassadors of different countries including Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden , Deputy Head of Missions of France and Hungary, Charge of Affaires of Greece, Attaché (Political Affaires) of Austria and Senior Technical Advisor MOFA of Denmark were also part of delegation.

Visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.