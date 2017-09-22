EU delegation meets NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): A 5-member delegation headed by Jean-Francois Caution, Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan called on Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here Friday.

The delegation exchanged views on Electoral Reforms, Census in Pakistan, regional and international issues with the Speaker, said a press release.

While talking to the delegation, the Speaker said that EU and

Pakistan shares perception of various global issues and attaches high value to its strategic partnership in various fields. He appreciated EU support for the strengthening of democratic process and institutions in Pakistan.

He said that political leadership of Pakistan envisions a long

term strategic partnership with EU with special emphasis on

strengthening of economic and trade partnership, peace and security and parliamentary cooperation.

He said that the visible manifestation of the Government’s

commitment for vibrant and sovereign democratic institutions is that

the government has always taken the Parliament into confidence on

all major issues.

“National Security Committee which consists of all the political

parties in the Parliament renders advice to the Government on all

issues concerning with security of the country” the Speaker said.

He said that the present Parliament consists of progressive

political forces who enthusiastically working for the betterment of

the people and strengthening the democracy in the country.

Ambassador of European Union Mr. Jean Francois Cautain

appreciated the remarks of the Speaker and said that EU would

continue its unwavering support to Pakistan for the development of

infrastructure, gender equality, education and health as well as

strengthening of Election Commission and electoral reforms.

He also assured the Speaker for assistance to the Parliament

for the capacity building of Parliamentarians and secretarial staff.

The EU delegation praised Pakistan’s continued strides towards

democracy and parliamentary supremacy.

They took keen interest in the working of the parliament and

sought quarries from the Speaker on the Electoral Reforms, National

Census in Pakistan, Human Rights and the role of NGOs in Pakistan.