EU chief election observer says preliminary assessment on polls to be issued on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Chief Observer of European Union Election Observation Mission Michael Gahler on Wednesday visited various polling stations in the capital and said their team was closely monitoring the electoral process.

“We will give an overall preliminary statement on Friday because we are not only monitoring the election day, but the entire process,” the EU chief observer told media during his visit to a polling station set up at Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-6/2.

Gahler said the EU Election Observation Mission’s team checked ballot papers and found the ballot boxes properly sealed.

He said the enthusiasm of voters, who thronged the polling stations, was quite encouraging and noticeable.

To a question on presence of military personnel at the polling scene, he said, “We have studied the code of conduct for military and also added specific points in our questionnaire for observers.”