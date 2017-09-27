EU Ambassador calls on Minister Overseas Pakistani

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Jean Francois Cautain Ambassador of European

Union to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Pir Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashidi here on Wednesday.

Areas of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields of labour

migration came under discussion in the meeting including facilitation of

Pakistani migrant workers who wish to move to Europe through legal migration.

The minister said Pakistan’s relations with EU were very cordial.

He lauded the role of EU in providing technical assistance in the

field of migration in Pakistan.

The EU Ambassador informed that a financing agreement on improving

reintegration of returnees in Pakistan had been under negotiation with the

Economic Affairs Division for which he solicited support of the ministry for

an early signing of the financing agreement.

The minister assured the EU Ambassador of all possible assistance in

the areas of mutual cooperation on issues of migration and reintegration of

Pakistani emigrants.