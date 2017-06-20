ETPB annual budget approved

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Evacue Trust Property Board (ETPB)
has approved its annual budget of Rs 2,150 million.
The budget was approved in a meeting of ETPB Board held
here on Tuesday.
Later, addressing a press conference, ETPB Chairman Muhammad
Siddiq ul Farooq said that when he took over charge of the board
it was facing a deficit of Rs 140 million and now the board had
a surplus of Rs 730 million.
He said that Rs 1 billion had been set aside for the
reneovation of Shrines and Gurdwaras while 100 rooms would be
constructed in Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib.
He said that Ramna building in Islamabad would be
consturcted on commercial basis and a multi storey building
would be built in Rawalpindi.
The ETPB Chairman said that after the completion of these
works income of the board would increase about Rs 250 to 300
million annually.
Siddiq ul Farooq said the federal government had
approved Rs 1 billion each for Baba Guru Nanak university and
Gandhara university.
He said that Amrit Jal export work would start soon, adding,
the Punjab government had given Rs 10 million for the upgradation
of Jaan-ki-Devi Hospital.
