ETPB annual budget approved

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Evacue Trust Property Board (ETPB)

has approved its annual budget of Rs 2,150 million.

The budget was approved in a meeting of ETPB Board held

here on Tuesday.

Later, addressing a press conference, ETPB Chairman Muhammad

Siddiq ul Farooq said that when he took over charge of the board

it was facing a deficit of Rs 140 million and now the board had

a surplus of Rs 730 million.

He said that Rs 1 billion had been set aside for the

reneovation of Shrines and Gurdwaras while 100 rooms would be

constructed in Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib.

He said that Ramna building in Islamabad would be

consturcted on commercial basis and a multi storey building

would be built in Rawalpindi.

The ETPB Chairman said that after the completion of these

works income of the board would increase about Rs 250 to 300

million annually.

Siddiq ul Farooq said the federal government had

approved Rs 1 billion each for Baba Guru Nanak university and

Gandhara university.

He said that Amrit Jal export work would start soon, adding,

the Punjab government had given Rs 10 million for the upgradation

of Jaan-ki-Devi Hospital.