Establishment of IT university in Rawalpindi to further accelerate process of socio-economic uplift: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Tuesday said that establishment of IT University in Rawalpindi

would further accelerate the process of social and economic

development and foreign investment in the education sector

would be appreciated.

The President said this while talking to a delegation of

foreign investors who called on him here at the Awian-e-Sadr.

The delegation included the heads of foreign multinational companies. Senator Kamran Michael also accompanied the delegation.

The President emphasized that education had a pivotal

role in the development of human resource and the incumbent

government was making all out efforts for the socio-economic

development of the country.

He stated that the Government was working on several

projects to encourage the pursuit of higher education like

Prime Minister’s Scheme for provision of Laptops and Prime

Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Programme.

He said that universities had a significant role in the

social and economic progress of the country.

The President underscored that there was a conducive

environment for foreign investors in the country as Pakistan

had greatly overcome the menace of terrorism adding that

Pakistan would welcome the investment in textile sector.

The President appreciated the establishment of

Information Technology University in Rawat by the delegation

in collaboration with the Government of Punjab.

He also commended the efforts of the delegation in

promoting educational projects. He said that their struggle

for the betterment of the marginalized classes of the society

was highly praiseworthy.

While appreciating the award of scholarship to Pakistani

students, the President underlined that the Government would

continue to support welfare activities through education.

He stated that Pakistan would definitely take part in

Winter Olympics.