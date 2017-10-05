Establishment division gets ISO-9001:2015 certification

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): In a major breakthrough towards

improving its management system, Establishment Division has been

awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification by M/s National Quality

Assurance, an Internationally Accredited Certification Body of UK.

The ISO 9001:2015 certificate was formally handed over to Dr

Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, Additional Secretary, Establishment

Division, in a ceremony held in Establishment Division to mark the

occasion participated by the Senior Management of Establishment

Division, a press release said here on Thursday.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, the chief

guest Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai congratulated officers and staff

of the Division for making untiring efforts towards transforming the

management system as per internationally best practices envisaging

continual improvement.

He lauded the team efforts at all levels in achieving this

goal in a shortest possible time.

He highlighted the importance of strong institutional

framework needed for bringing in good governance, transparency in

decision making process and professionalism.

He expressed the hope that with the help of standardization of

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all functions of the

Division, we will make further inroads in achieving excellence in

civil service by maintaining motivated, modern human resource and

their utilization for steering this country towards progress and

prosperity.

Giving details, Syed Zia-ul-Hassan, Director General,

Establishment Division highlighted the scope of the project that

encompassed all the wings of Establishment Division.

He added that in the first instance, QMS (ISO 9001:2015) has

been established and from now onward the implementation phase of the

system is being started.

“The effectiveness of the system will only be realized if we

are able to implement the system in its true spirit through

increased involvement of leadership.”

Professor Dr Muhammad Irfan, Lead Consultant, M/s Institute

of Organizational Safety, Health and Environment (Pvt. Ltd.)

emphasized the key features of ISO 9001:2015 standard and its

potential benefits in the context of Establishment Division.