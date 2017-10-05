Establishment division gets ISO-9001:2015 certification

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): In a major breakthrough towards
improving its management system, Establishment Division has been
awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification by M/s National Quality
Assurance, an Internationally Accredited Certification Body of UK.
The ISO 9001:2015 certificate was formally handed over to Dr
Muhammad Hashim Popalzai, Additional Secretary, Establishment
Division, in a ceremony held in Establishment Division to mark the
occasion participated by the Senior Management of Establishment
Division, a press release said here on Thursday.
While addressing the participants of the ceremony, the chief
guest Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai congratulated officers and staff
of the Division for making untiring efforts towards transforming the
management system as per internationally best practices envisaging
continual improvement.
He lauded the team efforts at all levels in achieving this
goal in a shortest possible time.
He highlighted the importance of strong institutional
framework needed for bringing in good governance, transparency in
decision making process and professionalism.
He expressed the hope that with the help of standardization of
Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all functions of the
Division, we will make further inroads in achieving excellence in
civil service by maintaining motivated, modern human resource and
their utilization for steering this country towards progress and
prosperity.
Giving details, Syed Zia-ul-Hassan, Director General,
Establishment Division highlighted the scope of the project that
encompassed all the wings of Establishment Division.
He added that in the first instance, QMS (ISO 9001:2015) has
been established and from now onward the implementation phase of the
system is being started.
“The effectiveness of the system will only be realized if we
are able to implement the system in its true spirit through
increased involvement of leadership.”
Professor Dr Muhammad Irfan, Lead Consultant, M/s Institute
of Organizational Safety, Health and Environment (Pvt. Ltd.)
emphasized the key features of ISO 9001:2015 standard and its
potential benefits in the context of Establishment Division.
