Ergi, Ivan, Peter qualifies for tennis quarter finals

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Ergi, Ivan and Peter have qualified for the quarter finals of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Tennis Tournament here at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Thursday.

In the matches played, Ergi kirkin (Tur) bt Anton Chekhov (Rus) 6-4,6-2; Ivan Nedelko (Rus) bt Kunal Anand (Ind) 6-3,7-5; Peter Goldsteiner (Aut) bt Shalva Dzhanashiya (Rus) 6-3,6-3;

In Doubles, Ergi Kirkin (Tur)/Nikolay Vyleghanin (Rus) bt Aqeel Khan (Pak)/Shahzad Khan (Pak) 6-4,6-4; Gleb Alekseenko (Ukr)/Ivan Ponomarenko (Rus) bt Shalva Dzhanashiya (Rus)/Ivan Nedelko (Rus) 4-2 ret.; Enrique Lopez-Perez(Esp)/Kristian Lozan (Rus) bt Parameer Singh Bajwa (Ind)/Ajay Pruthvi Nemakal (Ind) 6-2,6-1; Peter Goldsteiner (Aut)/Julain Onken (Ger) bt Anurag Nenwani (Ind)/Jayesh Pungliya (Ind) 6-0,6-3; Enrique Lopez-Perez (Esp) bt Julian Onken (Ger) 6-2,6-4; Ergi Kirkin (Tur)/Nikolay Vylegzhanin (Rus) bt Vadim Alekseenko (Ukr)/Anton Chekhov (Rus) 7-5,2-6.