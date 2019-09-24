Erdogan highlight Kashmir at UN, urging settlement on basis of UNSC resolutions

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 24 (APP):Turkish President Recep Erdogan Tuesday raised the Kashmir issue on the first day of the UN General Assembly’s high-level debate attended by leaders from around the world, and called for its resolution on the basis of UN resolutions and justice.

“The stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue,” he said in a strong speech to a packed hall.

“Despite the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, Kashmir is still besieged and 8 million people are still stuck in Kashmir,” the Turkish president, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, told the 193-member Assembly.