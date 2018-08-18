Erdogan felicitates Imran Khan, wishes success

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Khan, the Turkish president extended his heartfelt congratulations and wished him success.

“I wholeheartedly believe that our relations, which take their strength from our peerless bonds of fraternity and amity, will develop even further in every field towards the welfare and prosperity of our two peoples. The solidarity that you have displayed and the support that you have extended to us in the recent critical period that our country has been passing through, reinforces our belief that your sapient leadership will help further advance bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan to new heights,” a press release Saturday quoted the contents of the letter.

President Erdogan also reiterated his best wishes for the welfare and well-being of the brotherly people of Pakistan.