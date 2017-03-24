Era of development, progress ushering in Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said an era of development and

progress is ushering in Pakistan due to the progressive vision of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a real estate exposition

here Friday, she said that such a big exposition of real

estate, building material was manifestation of the fact that the

investors are reposing confidence in the business and investment

friendly environment created in Pakistan by the present government.

She said that before coming into power in 2013, Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif had promised to make Pakistan an ideal destination for

investment; holding of such exhibitions proves that the promised has

been fulfilled.

She said that not just Pakistani but foreign entrepreneurs

from Germany, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Dubai have come to

participate in the exposition.

“International community’s confidence in Pakistan has been

restored and the promise of Nawaz Sharif for economic development of

Pakistan is being fulfilled,” she highlighted.

The minister said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had promised

economic progress, development and restoration of Pakistan’s image

at international level and now all international surveys and

economic indicators show Pakistan is fast becoming an emerging

market.

She said “Pakistan’s stock exchange is one of the

best performing stock exchanges in entire Asia and its currency’s

value is appreciating with every passing day.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that all development projects launched

by the present government in areas of energy, infrastructure, health

and education would be completed by next year.

She said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which

was being termed a game changer by the entire world was a gift of

Nawaz Sharif not only for people of Pakistan but entire region as it

would improve regional connectivity and promote trade.

All promises made in the PML-N manifesto of 2013 elections

would be fulfilled and an economically developed and terrorism-free

Pakistan is becoming a reality.

She said that mega projects launched during past three and a

half years have outnumbered the projects during past 30 years.

In energy sector a record number of projects have been started

since 2013 which would rid Pakistan of the issue of load-shedding.

The minister said public-private partnership was crucial for

making Pakistan a modern developed country.

She thanked the Jang Group and Association of Builders and

Developers for organising such a big exhibition.

Responding to the questions of media persons,she said that

Nawaz Sharif was the person whose motto is to serve the masses and

whenever he came to power he transformed the destiny of the nation.

She said that the nation loves Nawaz Sharif due to his vision

for development, prosperity and security not only for Pakistan but

for the entire region.

She said that opposition parties were worried that people

would vote for Nawaz Sharif again if the projects launched by the

present government were completed.

She said when the present government came to power, public

private partnership projects were at zero level. Recently the Prime

Minister met business community in Karachi and discussed steps for

promotion of Public Private Partnership projects, the minister said.

She informed that new hospitals would be built with public

private partnership. The minister further said that new schools will

also be established and private schools are being involved in

educational reforms.

Clarifying the wrong perception being created that only

Chinese firms were being given CPEC contracts,she said that many

energy projects of the corridor would be built with the cooperation

of private sector.

She appreciated the business community for giving jobs to the

females as promised by Nawaz Sharif before 2013 elections.

Responding to the question on imran Khan’s statement she

slammed Imran Khan for misleading nation by telling lies, and

further added that he cannot mislead the nation anymore due to

increased awareness among the masses who would take their sweet

revenge from PTI in general election 2018.

It is unfortunate that Imran Khan chooses to use his political

platform to influence, target and malign the institutions. For all

his rhetoric of accountability he orders his government to lock the

doors of Ehtesab Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when his own

members of cabinet were confronted.

She said whenever, Imran goes to court he fails to produce any

evidence but on the roads, he starts hurling baseless allegations.

‘How much and for how long will you base your politics on the

foundation of falsehoods’ she confronted Imran Khan.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan ruined the institutions in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has locked the office of Ehtisab Commission

in the province so that no one could raise the issue of corruption.

The minister said Imran was trying to avoid questions about

foreign fund raising for PTI case in Election Commission which was

reflective of his guilt.

She asked Imran to leave the Panama case verdict to the

Supreme Court and tell why he had been misleading the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa people and what he did for the people of the province.

Advising Imran to stop bullying, insulting and targeting the

institutions, she said that nation will take revenge from Imran for

levelling baseless allegations against Nawaz Sharif in 2018

election.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was third time elected prime

minister and people of Pakistan loved him. People of Pakistan will

hold Imran Khan accountable for his baseless allegations against the

third term elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.