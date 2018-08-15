Equal representation to be given opposition in KP Assembly: Speaker

PESHAWAR, Aug 15 (APP):Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Wednesday expressed gratitude to

MPAs for endorsing trust in his leadership and electing him as Speaker of the provincial assembly.

He thanked the MPAs on successful completion of their constitutional obligation and assured that

he would take all the members of the House along without any discrimination.

He hoped that the role of opposition and the treasury benches would be cooperative and the

House would be run in smooth manner.

Ghani said the code of conduct of the House needed to be amended and the House would do it.

He said the House is representative of the public and hoped it would work to resolve the issues of masses.

He asserted to give equal representation to opposition members and take them on board on

every issue of the masses.

He said training programmes would be chalked out for new parliamentarians to make them aware

of the rules and code of conduct of the House.

Ghani invited parliamentarians to come to him anytime in case of complaint against any officers

of the assembly secretariat.

Inyataullah Khan of JI, Maulana Lutur Rehman of JUIF, Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP, Sardar Yousaf of PMLN felicitated the newly elected speaker and hoped he would run the affairs of the House in a cordial atmosphere and would address complaints of opposition.

On the occasion, ANP’s Sardar Hussain Babak pointed out killing of a retired PAF official in

district Swabi by Counter Terrorism Department in an alleged encounter. The Speaker sought report

from Inspector General of Police within 24 hours.