E&P activities stepped up; 13 discoveries with 105.18 mmcfd gas, 5358 bpd oil flow made

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):In a short span of four months, Exploration and Production (E&P) companies have accelerated their drilling activities in potential areas across the country
and made 13 oil and gas discoveries under the ambitious plan of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to achieve autarky in the energy sector.
