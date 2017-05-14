Envoys visit Rawal Int’l Expo

RAWALPINDI, May 14 (APP): The Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsel Adhikari

and Tunisian envoy Adel Elarbi visited the Rawal International Expo 2017 being organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)

here at Ayub National Park.

While visiting different stalls, the envoys appreciated the role of

RCCI in promoting trade activities through exhibitions.

The envoys took keen interest in Auto car show where vintage and

classic cars were placed to attract large number people.

They also enjoyed the musical evening in which local artists

sang songs.

Both the ambassadors assured their full cooperation and assistance

for promoting trade delegations between the chambers and replicate the

same in their respective countries.

RCCI president Raja Amer Iqbal welcomed the guests and gave a short

brief on Rawal International Expo 2017.

President RCCI said that Rawal Expo 2017 was aiming to increase

business activities along with providing entertainment to the masses.

More than 12 international companies including China, Thailand,

Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal and Sri Lanka

displayed their products in the expo.

Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik,

chairman exhibition committee Malik Shahid Saleem, and vice chairman Khurshid Berlas, member of the executive committee and stall owners were also present on the occasion.

Later shields were presented to the envoys.