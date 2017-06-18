Envoys urge traders to enhance trade with Mexico, Uzbekistan

RAWALPINDI, June 18 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassadors-designate to
Mexico and Uzbekistan on Sunday urged businessmen to enhance
trade with Mexico and Central Asian countries, including
Mexico.
Addressing traders here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Ambassador-designate to Mexico
Tasawar Khan said Pakistan and Mexico had the potential to enhance
trade volume and for the purpose they should facilitate regular
interactions in private sectors.
Tasawar Khan said Mexico had 135 million population and
Pakistani traders could tap in the growing business opportunities
there. Food processing, pharmaceutical, automobiles, textile and
agriculture were promising sectors for mutual cooperation between
the two countries.
Ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf Shamsi, who
also spoke on the occasion, urged traders to explore business
opportunities in Central Asian countries.
He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the two Islamic countries, were
enjoying cordial and friendly relations. The governments of both the countries agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume to $300 million
during next five years, he added.
RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said bilateral trade between
Pakistan and Uzbekistan was relatively low. The volume of trade between
the two countries was over $26 million.
