Envoys urge traders to enhance trade with Mexico, Uzbekistan

RAWALPINDI, June 18 (APP): Pakistan’s ambassadors-designate to

Mexico and Uzbekistan on Sunday urged businessmen to enhance

trade with Mexico and Central Asian countries, including

Mexico.

Addressing traders here at the Rawalpindi Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Ambassador-designate to Mexico

Tasawar Khan said Pakistan and Mexico had the potential to enhance

trade volume and for the purpose they should facilitate regular

interactions in private sectors.

Tasawar Khan said Mexico had 135 million population and

Pakistani traders could tap in the growing business opportunities

there. Food processing, pharmaceutical, automobiles, textile and

agriculture were promising sectors for mutual cooperation between

the two countries.

Ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf Shamsi, who

also spoke on the occasion, urged traders to explore business

opportunities in Central Asian countries.

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the two Islamic countries, were

enjoying cordial and friendly relations. The governments of both the countries agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume to $300 million

during next five years, he added.

RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said bilateral trade between

Pakistan and Uzbekistan was relatively low. The volume of trade between

the two countries was over $26 million.