Envoys designate of Morocco, Kyrgyzstan present credentials to President

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Envoys designate of Morocco and Kyrgyzstan Tuesday presented their credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain during credentials ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Later, ambassadors separately called on the president.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said Pakistan was desirous of further promoting friendly and brotherly relations with all countries particularly with its neighbours for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

He said Pakistan’s economy was improving and the country offered great investment and business opportunities and urged the foreign investors to avail them by investing in different areas.

He said Pakistan was committed to eliminate terrorism and extremism and emphasized that action against terrorists would continue till elimination of the last terrorist.

The president felicitated the newly appointed ambassadors to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further cementing the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.

He also wished the newly appointed envoys a comfortable and pleasant stay in Pakistan.

The envoys who presented their credentials included Mohamad Karmoune Ambassador-designate of Morocco to Pakistan and Erik Beishembiev Ambassador-designate of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan.