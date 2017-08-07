Envoy attends Pakistan day parade in New York

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Ambassador to United States, Aizaz Chaudhry

attended the 33rd Pakistan Day Parade at the Madison Avenue New York on the other day, on the special invitation of Pakistani community.

The event, marking the 70 years of Independence of Pakistan, was

organized by Syed Hamim and other Pakistani Americans with the help from the staff of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Ambassador congratulated the organizers and the

participants on the 70th year of celebration of Pakistan’s independence and for the beautifully arranged show involving national songs by popular singers, colorful and thematic floats, and food stalls.

Ambassador Chaudhry was pleased to recognize the valuable role being

played by Pakistani Diaspora as a bridge between Pakistan and the United States.

He expressed his confidence that Pakistani-American youth would

contribute to the further deepening of Pak-US friendship in the years ahead.

Pakistani origin officers of New York Police Department (NYPD) joined the Ambassador to cut the Independence Day cake.

The event was attended by a large number of people singing and chanting `Jeway Jeway Pakistan’ and other national songs.

The organizers thanked the Ambassador for joining them in celebrating their national day.

The gathering is considered as one of the largest of Pakistani Americans in United States.