Entire world realizes CPEC as real game changer : Zahid

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice,
Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said entire world has realized that CPEC
is a real game changer as its completion would ensure prosperity
for all stakeholders.
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is another testament
to true friendship of two countries, he was talking to a delegation
of China’s Justice Department led by Vice Minister of Justice,
Liu Zhenyu.
The delegation called on Zahid Hamid here and discussed
relations between two friendly countries, cooperation between
Law Departments of both countries, matters related to CPEC and
other bilateral issues.
The Minister spoke of strong relationship between the two
neighbours based on sincerity, mutual trust and respect. “There
is a time-tested bond between Pakistan and China,” Zahid Hamid said.
Zahid Hamid praised role of Chinese Law Department and said
visit of the Chinese Law Experts would provide an opportunity to
share each other’s experiences and their professional expertise
would further improve.
