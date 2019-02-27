Entire political leadership united for integrity of Pakistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the entire political leadership was united for integrity of Pakistan and it had announced complete solidarity with the government and armed forces of the country.

Briefing the media persons after an in-camera briefing to parliamentary leaders on Indian aggression and Pakistan’s response, he said, the political leadership was informed about the contacts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its policy in that regard and it was taken into confidence.

He said that DG ISPR informed the meeting about the operations conducted against the Indian aggression and the steps taken by the government in that regard.

The Foreign Minister said Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa took the parliamentarians into confidence on the present situation, operation preparedness of the army and alertness.

Qureshi said during the briefing he also received a number of important telephone calls. The Chinese Foreign Minister called and “I took him into confidence informed him about the situation in the region and he also took me into confidence.”

He said the Iranian Foreign Minister also phoned him and he was informed of the entire situation. He said the Iranian Foreign Minister assured his full cooperation and expressed solidarity with Pakistan.

He said his Saudi counterpart also called him during the briefing and conveyed a message of cooperation from the Crown Prince. He said his Saudi counterpart told him that they wanted to come to Pakistan to defuse tension in the region.

“I welcomed him and said Saudi Arabia is an old friend of Pakistan and we will be pleased if it wants to play any role in this regard,” Qureshi said.

The Foreign Minister said, the meeting went well and “I am thankful to all the parliamentary leaders.” The participants listened to the briefing with patience, he added.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari attended the session along with party delegations that included Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala and Raza Rabbani.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Zafarul Haq, Mushahidullah Khan, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb.