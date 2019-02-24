Entire nation united against India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the entire nation was united against the threat of Indian aggression.

The minister, in a statement, said ups and downs were part of politics, but on national integrity all were united.Pakistan, he said, wanted normalisation of relations with India and Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically given his stance on relationship with India. All political parties were on one page on Pakistan’s solidarity and the whole nation stood behind the Pakistan Army, he added.

He said if India did introspection it would realise that it had committed more mistakes.