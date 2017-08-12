Enthusiasm of people to bring about revolution: Nawaz

MURIDKE, Aug 12 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Saturday said that the passion of people would

bring about a revolution in the country and the sanctity of

vote would be restored.

Addressing a large gathering of the PML-N workers here,

he said that such a large gathering was a sign of defeat of

those who ousted an elected prime minister and those who kept

the country hostage for last seventy years.

“Can a few people become the owner of Pakistan by rejecting

the will of 200 million people,” he asked.

“Nawaz Sharif did not make any treason, he did not commit

any corruption, did not take any kickbacks or commission and

committed no embezzlement,” he told the charged gathering.

“I was deposed only on the charges of not getting salary

from my son,” he said.

“Do you accept the verdict of dismissal of your elected

prime minister,” he asked the people.

He was of the view that a revolution is needed in the country as the votes of the people have been disgraced here.

“No matter if I have been dismissed. But your enthusiasm

shows that I am alive in your hearts. I honour your commitment

and promise if you stand by me, I shall fulfil my commitment of

national progress,” he added.

“I was serving the nation, situation of electricity was

improving, roads and motorways were being constructed, Balochistan

has been making progress, projects of CPEC have been undergoing and unemployed were getting jobs,” he said listing his achievements.

“If progress was allowed to continue, unemployment would

have been overcome in the upcoming two-three years,” he added.

Nawaz said that a joke had been made with the people of

Pakistan for the last seventy years.

“Does it happen in any other civilised country,” he said

and added “this system has to be changed and the respect of your

vote will have to be restored.”

“It is my commitment with you that if your enthusiasm sustains, Pakistan will touch the heights of progress in a few years,” he said.

“We will bring about a change and revolution. Will you

support Nawaz Sharif,” he asked the sloganeering people, and

got a big “yes” in response.

“This country does not belong to a few people, but to the

whole nation and we all shall build it and make it strong and

respectable. You have trusted me and I shall never betray your

trust,” he pledged.

Sharif said that he enjoyed the approval of millions of

people and premiership was not his goal.

“I have expectations of the people of Muridke that they

would support the truth.

“I am leaving Muridke after making a decision that in a few

days, it would be decided that this country is not a territory of

only a few people and it is the country of more than 200 million

people,” he added.

He expressed his joy on the welcome by the people of

Muridke and said he witnessed the same enthusiasm everywhere.

“I hope your passion will remain the same and you will

join me when I will call you,” he said.

He said the day was not far off when justice would be

done, cruelties would come to an end and the country would leap

forward. “Let us move together to reach the destination of

progress, ensure sanctity of vote and secure a bright future for

the nation.”

Nawaz Sharif said he could still see spark in the eyes

of people that would inspire him in restoration of sanctity of

their vote and secure a respectable place for the country

among comity of nations.

Earlier, on reaching Muridke, Nawaz Sharif was accorded

a historic welcome as thousands of party workers and supporters

pulled to streets to greet their leader and extending him their

support. They were chanting slogans and carried placards, banners

and posters of their leader.