Imran Abbas, Neelum Muneer to enchant fans with serial ‘Ahram-e-Junoon’

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Versatile Pakistani actor, producer and former model, Imran Abbas alongside the epitome of beauty Neelum Muneer teased fans with their upcoming drama serial ‘Ahram-e-Junoon’.

Turning to his social media handle, the ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ sensation shared the picture of his forthcoming projects script and fans can’t get enough of it.

As per the shared picture, the highly-anticipated project is penned by Jahanzeb Qamar and directed under the vital direction of Ramish Rizvi while Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the dynamic duo behind entertainment company ‘7th Sky Entertainment’ have produced the upcoming serial.

Ever since the heartthrob made the official announcement, fans flooded the social media handle with tons of comments showing excitement and adoration for the latest show.

In order to increase fans anticipation, Abbas did not reveal much about his new project, however the most-awaited serial is expected to light up the television screens very soon.

On the professional front, Muneer is currently breaking records with her exceptional acting skills and stunning looks in ongoing super hit drama ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’.

Imran, on the other hand, was last seen hosting the Ramzan transmission ‘Baran e Rehmat’ and acting in telefilm ‘Chaahat’ alongside the gorgeous Hiba Bukhari.