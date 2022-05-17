HSY, Mehwish Hayat to share screen space in upcoming TV project

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP):Esteemed fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen a.k.a HSY, gears up for his next TV project alongside Mehwish Hayat under the banner of iDream Entertainment.

Following the success of his debut drama and film, HSY has just announced that he will be gracing the screen again, on a local television channel.

The ‘Ishrat Made In China’ star took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and wrote “Proud to announce that I will be starring in my next TV project for a private television channel with none other than the incredible Mehwish Hayat.”

The designer-turned-actor further revealed some details about his upcoming project to keep the audience in anticipation.

According to HSY’s official Instagram post the much-anticipated project is produced under the banner of iDream Entertainment. Directed by the leading Pakistani director Ahmed Bhatti and penned by the very talented Faiza Iftikhar.

The man of many talents looks super excited about his next project. Fans also can’t wait to watch Mehwish and HSY sharing screen space for the first time.