‘He inspires me as an actor’, Arisha Razi sings praises for Faysal Quraishi

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):The epitome of brilliance, style and talent Arisha Razi, who is mostly known as one of the most-loved child stars in the industry has earned a spot in the hearts of millions due to her spectacular acting skills and bubbly persona.

Previously, the young diva became talk of the town when her spellbinding nikkah photos went viral on social media.

This time around, the starlet is singing praise for Pakistan’s most-adored actor, producer and television host Faysal Quraishi.

Turning to her social media handle, the Chupke Chupke sensation shared a heart-touching note full of love and praise along with a couple of photos with the renowned star.

“There are very few actors whom are dear to me, I have worked with them frequently even grew up infront of them. Back then when I have started working in media industry, Faysal Quraishi is one of those I have played the role of his daughter several times” Razi wrote

While praising the starlet, Razi also spilled the beans about how she felt, meeting Quraishi after a long time “2 days back I met him after years and find no change in him as a person. He inspires me as an actor, he is a gem”

“I remember he used to say you will be playing my heroine one day because he admires my acting skills although this has not happened yet” Concluding the note, the diva shared a humorous memory followed by a heart emoticon